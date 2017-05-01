Goldman Sachs Group Inc Trims Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Target Price to $970.00

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $1,100.00 to $970.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,032.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,090.00 price objective (up from $1,011.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.90% during trading on Friday, reaching $932.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,610 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $641.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $858.22 and its 200 day moving average is $826.55. Alphabet has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $935.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

