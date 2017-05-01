Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $1,200.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,000.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,095.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective (up from $1,040.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.30.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 924.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $858.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $935.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business earned $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

