Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Receives Buy Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Friday morning. Macquarie currently has a $995.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a buy rating and issued a $970.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $810.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $965.38.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $912.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,823 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $839.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $806.67. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $663.28 and a 52 week high of $916.85. The company has a market cap of $627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.88, for a total value of $26,894,924.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.86, for a total transaction of $202,364.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,356 shares of company stock worth $202,106,746. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

