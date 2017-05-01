Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by $0.35. The firm earned $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $912.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,993 shares. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $663.28 and a 52-week high of $916.85. The stock has a market cap of $627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $841.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Pacific Crest started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $965.38.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.72, for a total transaction of $330,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane B. Greene sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.72, for a total value of $1,681,767.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,558,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,585 shares of company stock worth $204,118,909. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 118.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,779,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,762.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,468,000 after buying an additional 161,268 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

