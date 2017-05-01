American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $1,695,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. held its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,285,625,000 after buying an additional 290,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,145,000 after buying an additional 285,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,471,000 after buying an additional 230,631 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 905.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $622.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $916.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $839.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $806.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Nomura set a $985.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research GmbH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $966.24.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.88, for a total transaction of $26,894,924.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.85, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,622,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,356 shares of company stock worth $202,106,746 over the last ninety days. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

