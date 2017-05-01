Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Director Sells $19,945.64 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.62, for a total transaction of $19,945.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Ann Mather sold 24 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.29, for a total transaction of $19,998.96.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.95, for a total transaction of $18,324.90.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total transaction of $17,693.50.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $912.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,993 shares. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $663.28 and a 52 week high of $916.85. The firm has a market cap of $627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $841.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/alphabet-inc-goog-director-sells-19945-64-in-stock.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,128,163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,094,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,967,000 after buying an additional 366,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Independent Research GmbH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $965.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.