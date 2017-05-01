9,600 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $100,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) opened at 43.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $703.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

