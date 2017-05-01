Archrock Inc (AROC) Position Cut by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $170,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) opened at 11.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $832.35 million.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Simmons upped their price objective on Archrock from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

In other Archrock news, CFO David S. Miller sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $43,195.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Wayne sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $48,176.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,694 shares of company stock valued at $353,076. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

