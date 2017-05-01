Alpha Windward LLC Reduces Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,485,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,538,000 after buying an additional 147,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,577,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 63,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $14,679,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 373,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) opened at 40.60 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm earned $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Turner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $567,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,515 and sold 102,000 shares valued at $348,320. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

