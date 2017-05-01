Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 7 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Praxair by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,745,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,853,000 after buying an additional 513,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Praxair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,948,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,937,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Praxair by 9.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,300,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,642,000 after buying an additional 386,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter worth $356,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Praxair by 500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,954,000 after buying an additional 2,379,512 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) opened at 124.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Praxair had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 7 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/alpha-windward-llc-boosts-stake-in-praxair-inc-px-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.