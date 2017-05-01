Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Railcar Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARII. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the third quarter valued at $3,787,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 38.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 192,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $8,963,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 2,266.0% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) opened at 41.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. American Railcar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.44.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm earned $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.85 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Railcar Industries, Inc. will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Railcar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

