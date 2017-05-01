Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) to Hold

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing of fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company’s products are used in a variety of applications including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment and military vehicles. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALSN. Macquarie initiated coverage on Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc raised Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) opened at 38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.02.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $499 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/allison-transmission-holdings-inc-alsn-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $245,510.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,959 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 13.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.