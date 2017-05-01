Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/allied-properties-real-estate-investment-ap-un-price-target-increased-to-c39-00-by-analysts-at-scotiabank.html.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

