Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 22,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) opened at 39.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm earned $797 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

