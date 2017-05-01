AllianceBernsteinome Fund (ACG) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about AllianceBernsteinome Fund (NYSE:ACG) has been trending very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernsteinome Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AllianceBernsteinome Fund (NYSE:ACG) opened at 7.91 on Monday. AllianceBernsteinome Fund has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

About AllianceBernsteinome Fund

AllianceBernstein Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund invests its net assets in income-producing securities. The Fund invests its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements pertaining to the United States Government securities.

