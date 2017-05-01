AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Receives $25.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) opened at 22.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.45. AllianceBernstein Holding has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $25.13.

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business earned $764.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.52 million. AllianceBernstein Holding had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. AllianceBernstein Holding’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

