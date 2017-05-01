Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) Stock Price

News stories about AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) have been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernstein Holding earned a news impact score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp upgraded AllianceBernstein Holding from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) opened at 22.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. AllianceBernstein Holding has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business earned $764.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.52 million. AllianceBernstein Holding had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. AllianceBernstein Holding’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

AllianceBernstein Holding Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

