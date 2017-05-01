Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business earned $461.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded up 7.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,333 shares. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Vetr raised Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.59 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Hilliard Lyons raised Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

