Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Bond Prices Rise 1%

An issue of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.5% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $104.75 and were trading at $104.13 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hilliard Lyons raised Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr raised Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.59 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded up 8.71% on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,096 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm earned $461.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,961,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,032,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,600,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after buying an additional 272,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 9,189.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 386.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 134,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

