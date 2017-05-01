Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (AHGP)

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) opened at 27.39 on Monday. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

