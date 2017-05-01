Alliance Data Systems’ (ADS) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in a report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADS. CIBC restated an underperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) traded up 0.58% on Monday, reaching $251.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,012 shares. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $185.02 and a 1-year high of $266.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average is $231.18.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.27. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post $18.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $146,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $853,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,575 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 33.7% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

