ALLETE (ALE) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) have been trending very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ALLETE earned a media sentiment score of 0.54 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) opened at 69.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.51. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $72.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business earned $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post $3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Williams Capital lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

