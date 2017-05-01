Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allergan plc were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc during the first quarter worth $103,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc during the first quarter worth $107,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc by 1,731.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.35% on Monday, hitting $244.71. The stock had a trading volume of 134,766 shares. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.70. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $261.27.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.14. Allergan plc had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 100.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Allergan plc’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post $16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGN. Leerink Swann set a $271.00 price objective on Allergan plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Allergan plc from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr upgraded Allergan plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.07 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Allergan plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Allergan plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.15.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $17,267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,646,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allergan plc Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

