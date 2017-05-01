Allegion PLC (ALLE) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun Sells 7,455 Shares

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $592,374.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,480 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm earned $548.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.97 million. Allegion PLC had a return on equity of 263.12% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Allegion PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion PLC from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion PLC Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

