Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cowen and Company

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) had its price target increased by Cowen and Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Longbow Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.74.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) opened at 18.35 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The firm’s market cap is $2.00 billion.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business earned $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.39 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

