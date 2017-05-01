Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Alleghany Co. (Y)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Alleghany by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 248,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,349,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 166,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $94,159,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alleghany by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Alleghany by 42.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,330,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $610.45. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.13. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $510.17 and a 52-week high of $667.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post $31.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 541 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.59, for a total value of $350,346.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,508.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 510 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.10, for a total value of $330,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

