Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes Plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 39 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 58.25 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $8.89 billion. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.79 million. Alkermes Plc had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Alkermes Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes Plc from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

WARNING: “Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/alkermes-plc-alks-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

In other Alkermes Plc news, CMO Elliot Ehrich sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $623,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,558.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $87,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,800 shares of company stock worth $6,468,781 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alkermes Plc

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.