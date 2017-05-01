Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $2,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,641,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) opened at 50.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.45.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. SEI Investments Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company earned $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 165.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments Company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About SEI Investments Company

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

