Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $187.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Vetr raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.34 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.74.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 127.725 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.850 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard Bell sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $360,621.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,618,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $243,374.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,084 shares of company stock worth $3,344,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

