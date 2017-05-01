Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (ALXN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.74.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded up 2.98% during trading on Friday, hitting $131.59. 2,374,465 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $157.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.63 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $5.30 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/alexion-pharmaceuticals-alxn-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-cowen-and-company.html.

In other news, Director Leonard Bell sold 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,088.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,881,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clare Carmichael sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $286,887.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,493. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 49,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 611,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.