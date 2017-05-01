Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

Media stories about Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexion Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 127.78 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $157.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm earned $870 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $5.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.74.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Edward Miller sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $34,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $524,936.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,716,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,493. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

