Addison Capital Co Raises Position in Alere Inc (ALR)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Alere comprises approximately 2.1% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Addison Capital Co owned approximately 0.08% of Alere worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Alere by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,182,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,384,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Alere by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,031,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,180,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Alere by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 900,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,951,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alere by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alere during the fourth quarter worth about $27,653,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) opened at 49.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The company’s market cap is $4.28 billion. Alere Inc has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/alere-inc-alr-shares-bought-by-addison-capital-co-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Alere from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Alere in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alere from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alere presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Alere Company Profile

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alere Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alere Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.