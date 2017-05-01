Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Receives $42.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several analysts recently commented on ALDR shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,854,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,787,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 188,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 285,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) traded up 6.110% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.275. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,620 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.07 billion. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $1.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post ($3.99) earnings per share for the current year.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

