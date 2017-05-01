Alcoa Corp (AA) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alcoa Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 55 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened at 33.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.41. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.49 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/alcoa-corp-aa-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $140,624.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,032.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arconic Inc. sold 23,353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $888,114,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958,767 shares in the company, valued at $492,821,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alcoa Corp Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.