Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALK. Cowen and Company lowered Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.62.

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,096 shares. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $101.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post $7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $48,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $234,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sprague sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $125,408.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,515.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,192. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,267,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,073,000 after buying an additional 1,536,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,561,000 after buying an additional 248,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,352,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,967,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after buying an additional 81,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,396,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

