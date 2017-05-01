Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Headlines about Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alamos Gold Inc (US) earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) opened at 7.16 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $2.14 billion. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Alamos Gold Inc (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold Inc (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

About Alamos Gold Inc (US)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

