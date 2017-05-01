Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 11th. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

AKRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr lowered Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) opened at 33.45 on Tuesday. Akorn has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Akorn had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akorn will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 617.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 72,265 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 149,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akorn by 18.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

