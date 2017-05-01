Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 125,888 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $242.48 million. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.76. The firm earned $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Akebia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post ($2.05) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/akebia-therapeutics-inc-akba-price-target-raised-to-21-00.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 739.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.