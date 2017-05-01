Paul Sagan Sells 18,666 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Paul Sagan sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $1,096,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Sagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Paul Sagan sold 18,667 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,207,008.22.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 60.94 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-director-paul-sagan-sells-18666-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,185,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,016,649,000 after buying an additional 4,156,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,466,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $236,702,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,485,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,732,000 after buying an additional 368,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,736,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,927,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.