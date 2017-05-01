Citigroup Inc Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Airbus Group SE (EAD)

Citigroup Inc set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on Airbus Group SE (EPA:EAD) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.50 ($96.20) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Independent Research GmbH set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.04 ($82.65).

Airbus Group SE Company Profile

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

