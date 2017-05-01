Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS and its FY17 guidance to 6.00-6.25 EPS.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) opened at 140.50 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $102,041,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $21,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,652,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,342,000 after buying an additional 516,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

