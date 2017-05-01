Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) opened at 120.00 on Thursday. Air Partner plc has a 12 month low of GBX 59.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 125.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 65.43 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/air-partner-plc-air-pt-raised-to-gbx-140.html.

Air Partner plc Company Profile

Air Partner plc is a United Kingdom-based aviation services company. The Company provides aviation services and solutions in air charter, specialist travel management, crisis and emergency planning, aircraft remarketing and aviation safety consultancy. The Company’s segments include Commercial Jets Broking, Private Jets Broking, Freight Broking and Baines Simmons.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.