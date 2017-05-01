Air Methods Corp (NASDAQ:AIRM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Air Methods Corp (NASDAQ:AIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Air Methods Corp had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business earned $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Air Methods Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Methods Corp to post $2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Air Methods Corp (NASDAQ:AIRM) opened at 42.95 on Monday. Air Methods Corp has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/air-methods-corp-airm-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

AIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Methods Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Methods Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Air Methods Corp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens cut shares of Air Methods Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Feltl & Co. cut shares of Air Methods Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Air Methods Corp

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. As of December 31, 2016, its AMS Division provided air medical transportation services in 41 states to the general population as an independent service (also called community-based services) and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements (also called hospital-based services).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Methods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Methods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.