Air Liquide SA (AIQUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Liquide SA (NASDAQ:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air Liquide SA in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

Air Liquide SA (NASDAQ:AIQUY) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,909 shares. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Air Liquide SA has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Air Liquide SA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Liquide SA by 443.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Liquide SA during the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Air Liquide SA by 52.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter.

Air Liquide SA Company Profile

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The operational management of the Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

