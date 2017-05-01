Air France KLM SA (AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFLYY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Air France KLM SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France KLM SA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Air France KLM SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Air France KLM SA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded Air France KLM SA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Air France KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) opened at 8.44 on Monday. Air France KLM SA has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Air France KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $6.57 billion during the quarter. Air France KLM SA had a negative return on equity of 199.16% and a net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air France KLM SA will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France KLM SA

Air France KLM-SA is an airline company. The Company is engaged in passenger transportation. Its activities also include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air-transport-related activities, including catering. The Company’s two sub-groups Air France and KLM have a flyer program, Flying Blue, which enables members to acquire miles as they fly with airline partners or from transactions with non-airline partners.

