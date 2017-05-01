AGT Food and Ingredients’ (AGT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

AGT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.80.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) traded down 1.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,137 shares. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $750.10 million and a P/E ratio of 35.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

In related news, Director Gregory Shawn Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,640.00. Also, insider Gaetan Michael Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of AGT Food and Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.08, for a total transaction of C$752,000.00. Insiders have bought 2,082 shares of company stock valued at $64,059 over the last quarter.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

