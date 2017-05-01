Agrium Inc. (AGU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGU. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Agrium in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc dropped their target price on shares of Agrium from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Agrium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agrium in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Agrium in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 4.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 93.93 on Monday. Agrium has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Agrium had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agrium will post $5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Agrium’s payout ratio is 81.21%.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

