Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Agrium (AGU) Stock Price

News headlines about Agrium (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agrium earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agrium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agrium from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agrium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Agrium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 93.93 on Monday. Agrium has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Agrium had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agrium will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Agrium’s payout ratio is 81.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Agrium (AGU) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/agrium-agu-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-05-updated.html.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrium Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrium Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.