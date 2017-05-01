Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wunderlich cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) opened at 48.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/agree-realty-co-adc-given-hold-rating-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.