Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $56.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) traded down 2.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,014 shares. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of -0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 117,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after buying an additional 55,678 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

